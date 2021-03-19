Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 108.7% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Azuki token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002563 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $14.00 million and $1.53 million worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 108.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00454163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00139818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00681770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,430,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,278,731 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.