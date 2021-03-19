Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,892 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PetMed Express worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 109,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,300. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.