Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,320 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

