Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

