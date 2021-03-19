Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $54.15 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.