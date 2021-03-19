Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 464.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

