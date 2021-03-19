Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

