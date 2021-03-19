Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.