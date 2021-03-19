Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,329 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 583.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

FIW stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

