Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,771 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

