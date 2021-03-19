Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,951 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

