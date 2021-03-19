Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.36 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.