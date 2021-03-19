Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $92.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

