Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after buying an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $64.08 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

