Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.66 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

