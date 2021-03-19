Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,159,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

