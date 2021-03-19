Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

