Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 917.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,630 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

