Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

