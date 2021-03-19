Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

