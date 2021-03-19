Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

