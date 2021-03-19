Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

