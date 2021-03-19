Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $843,000.

A stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

