Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.