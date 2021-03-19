Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $68.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

