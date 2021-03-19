Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

