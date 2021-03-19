Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $76,108,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

