Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

