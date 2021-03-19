Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.