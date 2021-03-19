Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

