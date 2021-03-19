Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.58 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

