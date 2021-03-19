Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,676. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

