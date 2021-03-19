Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $244.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

