Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

