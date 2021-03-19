Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,043 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.