Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,989 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $150.71 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41.

