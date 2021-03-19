Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,253 VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $67.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

