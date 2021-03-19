Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.28 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.