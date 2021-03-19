Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VKI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.