Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,201 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.36% of Perma-Pipe International worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

