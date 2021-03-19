Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,486 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

