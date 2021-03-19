Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $461.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.35. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $163.44 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

