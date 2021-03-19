Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,499 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 46,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

