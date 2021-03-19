Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,070 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

UBER opened at $55.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

