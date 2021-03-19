Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.