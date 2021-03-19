Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

