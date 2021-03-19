Baker Chad R Has $37.70 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Chad R lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.2% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.