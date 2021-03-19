Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells $713,872.50 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 107.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ball by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ball by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

