Bamco Inc. NY Buys 56,555 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Adobe by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Adobe stock opened at $439.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.10 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.70.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

