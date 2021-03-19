Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $368.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

