Bamco Inc. NY Has $44.79 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,749.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,759,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $466.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.16 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

